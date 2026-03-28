RCI Podcast - Mass Censorship Surveillance & Propaganda with Jacob Siegel

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Jacob Siegel about his masterful new book, “The Information State: Politics in the Age of Total Control,” which details how technology and progressivism have helped give rise to mass censorship, surveillance and propaganda.

In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss a California Post article on the ongoing epidemic of sexual abuse at public schools, pieces in Reason and the Daily Caller that look at how government subsidies and illegal immigration are beleaguering the trucking industry and making America’s roads less safe, and a Politico story on Russia’s efforts to make sure its soldiers and citizen can only communicate through government-controlled channels.

Articles discussed in this podcast





